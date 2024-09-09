Throwback! NJ Action Park ‘survivors’ share their pics and stories

“Traction Park.”

“Class Action Park.”

Whatever you want to call the old Action Park, one thing is for sure: people loved going there so much that they didn’t seem to mind the injuries that would come with it.

To the point where a documentary was made about it back in 2022.

For nearly two decades park goers would show off with Alpine Slide burns, or scrapes from water slides that had teeth lodged in them from previous riders (THAT IS TRUE!), or bruises from falling off of rafts like they were something to be proud of.

Having never understood the nostalgia people have for Action Park, I asked for people to send in photos from back in the day, and NJ1015 readers delivered.

To my surprise, even though some of the captions that accompanied the pictures are horrifying, the people in the photos are full of smiles.

I want to thank everyone who submitted their photos and stories, here are some of my favorite NJ1015 listener pics.

Hopefully people had less bloody memories of Great Adventure, check out these cool pics.

