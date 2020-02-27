This week "Paws Farm" announced it is closing down and finding their animals new homes. I took my kids there and they've been there many times on trips with their schools. It provided great memories from their childhood. There are so many places in New Jersey where are parents took us and we took our kids. We asked our listeners to name their favorites. Some are still here and some are gone.

VAN SAUN PARK - PARAMUS (OPEN)

HAUNTED MANSION - LONG BRANCH PIER (1978-1987)

BRIGANTINE CASTLE - BRIGANTINE (1976-1984)

STORYBOOK LAND - EGG HARBOR TWP. (OPEN)

DRIVE-IN MOVIES - PERTH AMBOY, NEWARK, PASSAIC, ROUND VALLEY (ALL GONE)

ACTION PARK - VERNON (1978-1996) (2014-2016)

WILD WEST CITY - STANHOPE (OPEN)

FREEDOMLAND - BRONX NY (1960-1964)

KEANSBURG AMUSEMENT PARK - KEANSBURG (OPEN)

JOHNSON'S FARM - MEDFORD (OPEN)

PALISADES AMUSEMENT PARK - CLIFFSIDE PARK (1898-1971)

BOWCRAFT AMUSEMENT PARK - SCOTCH PLAINS (1946-2018)

DISCOVERY ZONE - SEVERAL JERSEY LOCATIONS 1990'S (CLOSED)

JOHNSON'S LOCUST HALL FARM - JOBSTOWN

CLEMENTON LAKE PARK - CLEMENTON (1907-2019)

There are a ton of hidden treasures and things to do with the kids big and small in New Jersey. With nicer weather around the corner, here's a link to help you start planning your kid's next childhood memory.

