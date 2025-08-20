Nostalgic rides have finally returned to this iconic NJ waterpark
The old jingle used to say “there’s nothing in the world like Action Park,” and maybe that’s for the best.
Having watched the documentary "Class Action Park" about the controversial amusement park at least four times, I think New Jersey is better off without it.
I do however have fond memories of what the park transformed into after it was shut down.
Mountain Creek Waterpark
The Vernon waterpark is much safer than its predecessor, though that doesn’t mean that they’re without fun thrill rides.
The park recently opened up two throwback attractions for those nostalgic for Action Park (but with updates to distance them from the ‘Traction Park’ days).
Action Park’s Tarzan Swing
The Tarzan Swing, which was featured in one of my favorite parts of the ‘Class Action Park’ documentary, consists of three rope swings that will drop you into a pool.
Cannonball Falls
Cannonball Falls is made up of two slides that will launch you into the water below, but not from as far up as 10 feet like the old version used to.
Both rides had been inspected and cleared for public use according to a spokesperson in a statement to NJ Advance Media.
The rides can be found in the reimagined area named “The Gorge,” a whole new zone that promises “both nostalgia and adrenaline.”
Mountain Creek will stay open through Sept. 1. More info here.
Action Park was a staple of New Jersey kids’ summers from 1978 through 1996.
Take a stroll down memory lane with these pictures courtesy of New Jerseyans who were there.
