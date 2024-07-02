NJ golf club offers July 4 discount … with a funny catch

VERNON — You can't take advantage of this deal unless you're willing to have a little fun.

In honor of America's 248th birthday, the Great Gorge Golf Club is rolling back its greens fees for July 4 to a very specific price: $17.76.

“Many people will have the day off, but since the holiday falls on a Thursday, most backyard barbecues will be fired up over the weekend," said David Killin, general manager. "To make the day special, we're offering patriotic greens fees to encourage golfers to spend an afternoon with us here at The Great Gorge in Vernon."

Great Gorge Golf Club

In order to get the heavily discounted holiday price, golfers need to call the pro shop in advance. The price is valid for tee times between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The main catch: you need to come dressed in patriotic colors in order to secure the deal.

The Great Gorge has three courses to choose from.

