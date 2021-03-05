JERSEY CITY — A lawmaker from Jersey City was arrested on charges of intoxicated driving after hitting two parked cars in Jersey City on Thursday morning.

According to the accident report, Sen. Sandra Cunningham, D-Hudson, was driving an Infiniti EX3 compact SUV west on Culver Avenue near Route 440 about 9:35 a.m. when she sideswiped two cars.

The report shows that results of an alcohol drug test given to Cunningham are pending.

She told told police: "I was coming down the street when I was about to make a turn and instead turned into a snowbank," according to the report, which indicates her car was towed and impounded.

Former Gov. Jim McGreevey told NBC 4 New York that he picked up Cunningham from the crash scene and believes she had a bad reaction to medication.

Cunningham was issued a ticket for DWI in 2005 while driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.18, according to NJ.com, citing public records. She paid a $708 fine after pleading guilty.

The Democrat is seeking re-election to a seat she has held since 2007.

