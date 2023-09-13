Seems like half of NJ is in the Carolinas

It’s no secret that many of our friends and family have fled to other states for various reasons.

Some find it more affordable during retirement and many find owning a property and paying the taxes here are just too much to handle.

The old model used to be people fleeing to Florida. There are still quite a few people who make the move to Florida where there is no income tax, and the weather is much warmer in the winter.

Many others have found other alternatives to going that far south and dealing with the super-hot weather in the summer. I have a brother in North Carolina, a son and daughter-in-law in North Carolina, and a nephew and a niece in South Carolina.

On a recent trip to visit my son in Charlotte North Carolina, he told me that there are so many people from New Jersey, New York, and Philadelphia in the area where he lives.

Now this is not an advertisement for moving out of New Jersey, a state most of us love dearly. It’s just a statement of fact that the trend continues of people leaving our great Garden State.

There are pros and cons to leaving New Jersey. The pros are always lower taxes, or lifestyle in many instances more freedom. New Jersey is one of the most over-regulated and overtaxed in onerous, governmental environments, that you’ll find in all 50 states.

Some of the cons are not being close to family and longtime friends, and no good pizza, bagels, or bread. Healthcare used to be a concern but many of the healthcare professionals who used to live here have moved south as well.

Salaries, at least in the Charlotte area, are comparable to the Northeast due to the banking and financing industry being headquartered in Charlotte.

There they have a lively social scene. It’s great for families' singles and professionals looking for a better life. One of the drawbacks there is that traffic is getting intense in the Charlotte metro area.

The other drawback is that it’s about a four-hour ride to an ocean beach. Sure, there are lakes but if you grew up in Jersey, you’re probably used to having a beach not too far away. Is it worth the move? Only you and your family can answer that.

If you’re thinking about it, I’d recommend renting an Airbnb for at least a week just to get the feel of the area you are interested in.

Lots of people do it and lots of people stay here or end up moving back. It’s a shame the scoundrels and Trenton have made it so difficult to stay but like our colleague, Bill Spadea says I am “digging in“.

Downtown Charlotte from a rooftop bar.

Downtown Charlotte from a rooftop bar.

Their skyline is one of the best in the south.

Their skyline is one of the best in the south.

It's the home of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

It's the home of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Flying in is easy from any of our local airports since Charlotte is a major AA hub.

Flying in is easy from any of our local airports since Charlotte is a major AA hub.

Apartments and condos are going up everywhere to keep up with the influx of some many people moving in.

Apartments and condos are going up everywhere to keep up with the influx of some many people moving in.

They're even taking old factories and warehouses and repurposing them for residential and commercial use.

They're even taking old factories and warehouses and repurposing them for residential and commercial use.

There are amazing wineries just outside the city.

There are amazing wineries just outside the city.

The countryside is breathtaking.

The countryside is breathtaking.

The Blue Ridge Mountains run through North Carolina a couple of hours north of Charlotte.

The Blue Ridge Mountains run through North Carolina a couple of hours north of Charlotte.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

