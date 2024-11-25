See what Monmouth Mall’s demolition looks like – November 2024

It's been a while since we've thought about the Monmouth Mall. The reason for that, however, is pretty obvious. The property is being completely transformed.

It is, however, a smart move. As time goes by, shopping habits change, and so does the type of shopping experience we prefer. But it goes even deeper than that.

How and where people hang out also changes over time. Today, in particular, people tend to prefer open-air environments as opposed to being enclosed. And that's one of the reasons why the Monmouth Mall is undergoing the changes it is.

Fun fact. The Monmouth Mall was originally built as an open-air structure but was fully enclosed as shopping habits and the way people hung out changed. So in a way, the mall is kind of giving a nod back to its early days.

One thing to keep in mind this holiday season, however, is that not every store is closed. Yes, the interior is permanently closed, but any retailer that will be part of the transformation that has an exterior entrance will be open for holiday shopping.

Just something to keep in mind so you don't think the mall is completely shut down. Because as you'll see below, parts of the mall have become nothing but rubble.

Monmouth Mall Demolition: What it looks like in November 2024 Here's what the Monmouth Mall looked like in mid-November 2024 as it continues it's transformation into the future. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

More updates to come as the demolition continues. The transformation is going to take time, and it's really fun to watch the progress unfold. Who knows, maybe next time the interior will be open again and we'll be able to check that out? Of course, it won't be an enclosed interior anymore.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.