See Spadea stay in the ice: Shoulda bet the over

If you were betting on my ice bath challenge, you may have been in for a surprise if you bet the under on my six-minute goal. As you can see in the video from my Facebook live, I actually surpassed expectations and stayed in the ice for a full ten minutes and thirteen seconds. The clock says fifteen seconds, but since I started getting up at 13, I'm going with that.

The six-minute goal was set as my friend, Rob Dekanski from Remax First Advantage, pledged $5,000 to one of Jersey's most important charities, CFC Loud-N-Clear who are at the forefront of the fight against addiction in the Garden State. The event was sponsored by our good friends, Michael and Mori, who own Breathing Dragon Yoga. They just opened a new studio in Cherry Hill and what a better way to break the ice than sell out a "Master the Cold" class!

The Wim Hof Instructors were fantastic, Jason and Pete did a phenomenal job getting everyone in the right mental and physical state to meet the challenge. Being able to sit in a tub filled halfway up with water and the rest ice up to my neck for more than 10 minutes got me thinking about overcoming obstacles and physical challenges just by controlling your breath.

Here's a pic my wife took of me just a minute after exiting the ice with instructor Jason, and Breathing Dragon Owners Michael and Mori.

Bill Spadea photo.

Check out the video here:

Will you join me for the next ice challenge?!?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

