I wrote just last week about all the great holiday events planned for Flemington in this month of December. One of them was Sunday. The annual Hunterdon Holiday Parade.

What a perfect night. The skies were clear and the temperatures were in the upper 30s. Just cold enough to make it feel like the Christmas season without it being bitter and unmanageable. Hundreds of people came out for it and lined both sides of Flemington’s Main Street several people deep. The good mood was palpable and everything came off without a hitch. It really put you in the Christmas spirit.

I took up a position just south of East Main at the start of the parade route. The parade had everything you’d want. Local organizations and every type of first responder represented, a marching band from Hunterdon Central Regional High School, Christmas floats, the cutest kids and even classic cars which I was not expecting.

I took a bunch of pictures and videos and figured I’d share them. Maybe I’ll see you there next year.

The start of the parade. The REAL Santa will be at the end, of course.

You just can’t get away from this song in December, can you?

Hey, I told you Flemington was historic.

The Batmobile made an appearance and was followed by a lot of incredibly cool cars throughout the parade.

Like this green beauty being followed by the Grinch.

The license plate reads 65 BIG BLOCK.

This Grinch looks like he’s saying, “No pictures! No autographs!”

And of course, he’s followed by the little Whos from Whoville.

Raritan Township Emergency Management kickin’ it old school.

Just one if the many great Hunterdon County organizations represented.

Does this fire engine have enough lights?

If anyone was missing the cutest kids ever they were found at the Hunterdon Holiday Parade.

Hey! Where’s my adult Happy Meal!?

I can no longer say I never saw a snowman doing the YMCA dance.

And yes there was dancing.

And yes there was a marching band.

And finally, of course, at the end of the parade…

…there was Santa.

