See a World Trade Center beam in Hillsborough

"Never Forget."

Simple...Powerful words.

9/11/01.

The day that changed everything.

We all remember where we were, and what we were doing when the first tower came down. Then, the second.

Now, it's been 20 years.

There is evidence of that horrific day, practically in my back yard.

The Emergency Services Training Academy building. (Craig Allen photo)

And, its only because I recently stopped at the "V-A Depot" (as long-time Hillsborough residents call it), on Roycefield Road...

This beam helps put it all in perspective. (Craig Allen photo)

...that I know that a World Trade Center beam is there.

Look. Read. Remember. (Craig Allen photo)

This beam is in front of...

Thank you to ALL first responders, everywhere. (Craig Allen photo)

...The Somerset County Emergency Services Training Academy.

9/11/21.

Please, take a moment to reflect.

New Jersey REMEMBERS. (Craig Allen photo)

"Never Forget."

9/11 Memorial at Mt. Mitchill: Remembering those we lost, 20 years later Remembering those we lost who called Monmouth County their home.