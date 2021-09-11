See a World Trade Center beam in Hillsborough
"Never Forget."
Simple...Powerful words.
9/11/01.
The day that changed everything.
We all remember where we were, and what we were doing when the first tower came down. Then, the second.
Now, it's been 20 years.
There is evidence of that horrific day, practically in my back yard.
And, its only because I recently stopped at the "V-A Depot" (as long-time Hillsborough residents call it), on Roycefield Road...
...that I know that a World Trade Center beam is there.
This beam is in front of...
...The Somerset County Emergency Services Training Academy.
9/11/21.
Please, take a moment to reflect.
"Never Forget."
