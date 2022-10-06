PENNSAUKEN — Nine months after a woman was killed in a home invasion and one person was arrested in connection with the death days later, a second individual has been apprehended and charged with felony murder.

The arrest of Iyonna Flowers, 28, of Camden on Sept. 28 followed the Jan. 12 capture of Joshua Johnson, 18 and also of Camden, by the U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force in Newark, the same agency that took Flowers into custody, according to a release from the Camden County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday.

Whether either Flowers or Johnson were previously known to the victim in the Jan. 9 fatal shooting in Pennsauken, Darlene Randall, 62, was not disclosed by authorities.

Get our free mobile app

Early on the morning of Jan. 9, prosecutors said, Pennsauken police officers responded to an apartment on Herbert Avenue on a report of a home invasion.

There, they found Randall suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at Cooper University Hospital.

At the time, neighbors interviewed by CBS Philly characterized Randall as a "loving grandmother."

Flowers and Johnson are both currently held at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

10 years later — Sandy makes landfall in New Jersey

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers