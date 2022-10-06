Second person charged with murder of Pennsauken, NJ grandmother

Second person charged with murder of Pennsauken, NJ grandmother

Pennsauken apartment building where Darlene Randall was shot during a home invasion 1/9/22 (Jasmine Payoute via Twitter)

PENNSAUKEN — Nine months after a woman was killed in a home invasion and one person was arrested in connection with the death days later, a second individual has been apprehended and charged with felony murder.

The arrest of Iyonna Flowers, 28, of Camden on Sept. 28 followed the Jan. 12 capture of Joshua Johnson, 18 and also of Camden, by the U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force in Newark, the same agency that took Flowers into custody, according to a release from the Camden County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday.

Whether either Flowers or Johnson were previously known to the victim in the Jan. 9 fatal shooting in Pennsauken, Darlene Randall, 62, was not disclosed by authorities.

Get our free mobile app

Early on the morning of Jan. 9, prosecutors said, Pennsauken police officers responded to an apartment on Herbert Avenue on a report of a home invasion.

There, they found Randall suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at Cooper University Hospital.

At the time, neighbors interviewed by CBS Philly characterized Randall as a "loving grandmother."

Flowers and Johnson are both currently held at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

10 years later — Sandy makes landfall in New Jersey

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers

New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers

These NJ towns have the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases

Looking at data compiled by the Department of Health in 2019, the most recent year for which reports are available, we determined the rate of STDs for 1,000 people in every municipality. The data combines reports of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. For a different look, you can check out this article for a list of New Jersey towns that saw the highest increase in STD/STI cases in recent years. 
Filed Under: Camden, Camden County, Pennsauken
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM