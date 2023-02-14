At this point, you have to have been living under a rock not to know Sebastian Maniscalco. But for those of you who just crawled out, Maniscalco is having his moment.

Actually more like his decade. He sells out shows wherever he goes, including his latest stint in Atlantic City and now he’s just announced another because his fans apparently just can’t get enough. Oh, and I’m one of ‘em.

And I feel like I’m lucky to have been following for a long enough time now that I got to see him in some pretty intimate settings.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images Greg Doherty/Getty Images loading...

In fact, one of the best shows I’ve seen of his was at the Count Basie Theater in Redbank, where someone threw me a pair of tickets through a radio station connection. Our seats were up close and personal and I was smitten.

Maniscalco’s comedy style is characterized by his animated physicality and ability to find humor in the quirks of everyday life. His family plays a huge part in his act, and he has been praised for his ability to be relatable, but also timeless.

Also, unlike a lot of other comedians, you may a swear word here and there or a passing sexual reference, but for the most part his act is pretty clean.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for for CinemaCon Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for for CinemaCon loading...

After his sold-out shows at the Borgata last year as well as selling out arenas all around the Tri-State area like Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center, UBS Arena, and Prudential Center, Maniscalco is currently taking a break to work on his many film and TV projects.

But he loves Jersey, and the apparent similarities between the audiences here and the people in his native Chicago.

And so the actor, podcast host, and best-selling author has announced his return to the Borgata in Atlantic City Nov. 9-18 with his new show, Sebastian Maniscalco: Live in Atlantic City.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for for CinemaCon Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for for CinemaCon loading...

Tickets for Maniscalco‘s new show go on sale at theborgata.com on Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. and they sell fast so you better get on it if you don’t want to miss it.

Oh, and by the way, if you are an MGM reward member you get access to an exclusive pre-sale starting Thursday at 10 a.m.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 30 Raunchiest R-Rated Comedies