🎢 A popular NJ theme park is looking to hire thousands of seasonal workers

🎢 The positions come with park perks, too

🎢 Interested applicants must be at least 16 years old

JACKSON — If you love roller coasters and need a job, then prepare your resume.

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson has declared the week of Feb. 15-22 as its “National Hiring Week.”

The theme park is looking to hire 4,000 seasonal workers for the 2025 season in a variety of roles across its theme, water, and safari park operations.

Positions to be filled include ride operators, food and beverage, lifeguards, maintenance, resorts/hotels, and security.

Besides the fun of working at a theme park, there are other notable perks for Six Flags employees.

Some specialized entry-level positions pay up to $20 per hour. There is paid training for all positions. Shifts are available to fit your schedule. Employees get free admission to all the parks and water parks, food, beverage and merchandise discounts, and admission to exclusive in-park events.

Employees may also take part in reward programs, college credit and internships (if applicable), and may have access to on-site, low-cost, associate housing (if eligible, 18+).

Also, Six Flags Great Adventure team members will be among the first to ride The Flash Vertical Velocity, the park’s newest roller coaster set to debut this spring. This must-ride for junior and adult thrill seekers has intense launches and high-speed twists.

“At Six Flags Great Adventure, our team members are essential to creating the memorable experiences our guests love. We’re proud to offer competitive wages, incredible benefits, and a variety of roles that provide flexible schedules. Six Flags jobs aren’t just about work, they’re an opportunity to make a difference, develop valuable skills, gain hands-on experience, and form lasting friendships with fellow team members,” said Park President, Brian Bacica.

A full list of job opportunities is available here.

Six Flags Great Adventure will hold virtual interviews daily and in-person interviews from Feb. 15 through 22 at the Team Six Office, 1 Six Flags Blvd, Jackson.

