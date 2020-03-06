SEASIDE HEIGHTS — Law enforcement is ready for the wearin' o' the green for the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday.

The parade is scheduled to step off at noon on the Boulevard and continue with marching bands and floats.

"It's a major drinking day. There's no doubt about that. It's a major, major party, probably the biggest party day we have. All the bars will be full and every bar has their own security team," police Chief Tommy Boyd told New Jersey 101.5.

"I've got all my guys on overtime. The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office has sent me over an enormous amount of people," Boyd said.

State Police, the Ocean County Sheriff's Department and the Prosecutor's Office DWI units will be on duty Saturday.

Boyd said his department is trying to balance a fun day while making sure "everyone has a safe, sane holiday."

"We don't want anybody bothering other people or doing stupid things such as urinating in public, which we will write you a summons and/or arrest you immediately," Boyd said.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said that a Traffic Enforcement Detail will be in effect in Lavallette, Point Pleasant Beach, Seaside Heights, Seaside Park and Toms River from 3 to 11 p.m. with extra patrols by local and state police looking for signs of impaired and erratic driving.

Billhimer said everyone can help with the enforcement detail.

"If you see someone you believe is posing a hazard because of poor driving behaviors, please dial #77 from a hands-free mobile device to contact the aggressive driver tip line and make a report," he said. "Please be prepared to give a description of the vehicle and occupants, a location and direction, and a license plate if possible."

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5