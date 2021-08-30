Seaside Heights, NJ man accused of parking lot stabbing is jailed

A Seaside Heights man accused of stabbing a person outside a grocery store in Brick last month has surrendered to authorities, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced.

Michael Stallworth, 37, turned himself over on Sunday to the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office.

Stallworth stabbed a 44-year-old man in the back on July 26 around 4 p.m. in the ShopRite parking lot on Route 70, Billhimer said.

The victim has remained in critical but stable condition at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, according to authorities.

Stallworth already has been charged with attempted murder,; possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Kareem Reeves, 32, of Lakewood, previously was charged with hindering, after prosecutors said he had removed Stallworth's car from the parking lot.

As of Monday, Stallworth was being held in Ocean County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

