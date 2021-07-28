Brick, NJ supermarket parking lot stabbing suspect on the run
BRICK — A suspect who prosecutors say stabbed a man in the parking lot of a ShopRite on Monday is charged with attempted murder and is a fugitive.
Michael Stallworth, 37, of Seaside Heights, is charged with stabbing a 44-year-old man multiple times in the back at the supermarket on Route 70, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
The victim remained hospitalized Tuesday afternoon at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune in critical but stable condition.
Billhimer said Kareem Reeves, 32, of Lakewood, removed Stallworth's car in an effort to prevent Stallworth's arrest. Reeves was charged with hindering and is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a hearing.
Stallworth is also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Billhimer said the stabbing was targeted but did not disclose a motive or the relationship between Reeves and Stallworth.
"Stallworth is encouraged to turn himself in; a warrant has been issued for his arrest and his name has been entered in the National Crime Information Center database," Billhimer said.
The prosecutor asked anyone with information about Stallworth's whereabouts to call his office at 732-929-2027 x3989 or Brick Township Police at 732-262-1122.
