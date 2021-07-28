Brick, NJ supermarket parking lot stabbing suspect on the run

BRICK — A suspect who prosecutors say stabbed a man in the parking lot of a ShopRite on Monday is charged with attempted murder and is a fugitive.

Michael Stallworth, 37, of Seaside Heights, is charged with stabbing a 44-year-old man multiple times in the back at the supermarket on Route 70, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

The victim remained hospitalized Tuesday afternoon at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune in critical but stable condition.

Billhimer said Kareem Reeves, 32, of Lakewood, removed Stallworth's car in an effort to prevent Stallworth's arrest. Reeves was charged with hindering and is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a hearing.

Stallworth is also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Kareem Reeves (Ocean County Jail)

Billhimer said the stabbing was targeted but did not disclose a motive or the relationship between Reeves and Stallworth.

"Stallworth is encouraged to turn himself in; a warrant has been issued for his arrest and his name has been entered in the National Crime Information Center database," Billhimer said.

The prosecutor asked anyone with information about Stallworth's whereabouts to call his office at 732-929-2027 x3989 or Brick Township Police at 732-262-1122.

Michael Stallworth (Ocean County Prosecutor's Office)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

NJ arrests 31 accused child predators in "Operation 24/7" A roundup of 31 men have been accused of sexually exploiting children online, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced on July 14 while detailing "Operation 24/7."

The suspects “possessed and or distributed videos and images of child sexual abuse, including in many cases videos of young children being raped by adults,” Grewal said.

Chat apps and gaming platforms remain favorite hunting grounds for child predators and even as the pandemic winds down, many children have continued to spend more time online.

State Police received 39% more tips in just the first 6 months of 2021 than they received in the entire year in 2019. The following are suspects charged in "Operation 24/7."

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.