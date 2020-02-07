Sears shrinks to just 3 New Jersey stores

Sears is down to a handful of locations in New Jersey following it's latest round of closures.

Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2018 for its Sears and Kmart closings and has been closing stores in New Jersey and around the country ever since.

Earlier this week Sears Holdings confirmed the closing of Sears stores at the Moorestown Mall and Woodbridge Center and Kmart in West Long Branch. Spokesman Larry Costello said the Livingston and New Brunswick stores were added to the list.

"The liquidation sales begin this week and the stores are planned to close in mid-April," Costello said.

The closures leave Jersey City, Hackensack and Rockaway as the only Sears stores left in New Jersey.

Madeline Forcinito, representative of the Vineland chapter of the National Association of Retired Sears Employees does not feel nostalgic for the chain which was once the biggest retailer in the United States which in 2010 had 3,500 physical stores.

"I don't care what they do. Not for what they did to us," Forcinito told New Jersey 101.5 because the company took away insurance benefits.

According to a Chicago Tribune story from Oct. 16. 2019 posted by the National Association of Retired Sears Employees the company ended insurance benefits for retired employees when they filed Chapter 11.

Forcinito said that she can't shop at Sears anymore because there is no location near and the company ended shopping discounts for retirees.

"As far as Sears is concerned I don't want to know nothing about them," said the 15 year veteran.

