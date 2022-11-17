Search for missing Mahwah, NJ hiker called off as investigation continues

MAHWAH — Police have ended their two-day search for Héctor Zamorano in the Ramapo Valley Reservation but continue to investigate his disappearance.

Zamorano left his home on Ramapo Valley Road in Mahwah around 9:20 a.m. Sunday without his cell phone, according to Mahwah police. When he did not return home after 12 hours, his wife Maria Luceromena contacted police, according to Police Chief Stephen Jaffe.

Officers searched the Ramapo Valley Reservation county park as well as Winters Park in Mahwah where he wife said he liked to walk.

Jaffe there was no activity on his credit card and no one matching his description was found at area shelters and hospitals.

A search of the reservation was done on Monday using a drone and State Police canine bloodhound. On Tuesday, several county and state agencies joined the search which included a K-9 unit, rescue/airboat and a cadaver dog.

No evidence of Zamorano ever being in the reservation was found during the search, according to Jaffe.

Héctor Zamorano Héctor Zamorano (Héctor Zamorano via Facebook) loading...

Walked when he felt stressed

Zamorano is 5 feet 6 inches and 172 pounds with brown eyes, medium-length dark hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and dark green shoes,

Jaffe said that a missing persons investigation remains open and asked anyone who had contact with Zamorano to call the department at 201-529-1000.

Zamorano's wife told News 12 New Jersey she and her husband have run a house painting business since they came to the U.S. from Chile about a year ago. Business has been very slow, she said.

She tearfully told CBS New York Zamorano walked frequently at the reservation when he felt stressed. Luceromena said that she loves her husband and that together they can face whatever stress he is facing together.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ Residents Captured The Spectacular Fall Foliage

25 costliest hurricanes of all time Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.