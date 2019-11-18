BRIDGETON — The two-month search for missing 5-year-old Dulce Alavez will be featured on the Dr. Phil show early next month.

There has been no sign of Dulce Maria Alavez, who seemingly vanished from a playground at Bridgeton City Park as she played with her 3-year-old brother on Sept. 16. Dulce was last seen walking toward a red van with a man at Bridgeton City Park, police have said a young witness told them.

A State Police Amber Alert remains active and she remains on the FBI's Most Wanted kidnapping and missing persons list. Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb Mc-Rae, whose office has led the investigation into her disappearance, said investigators are "working as hard today as they did on day one," but admits it is frustrating to follow up on so many leads without finding Dulce.

Jackie Rodriguez, who has served as a spokesperson for Dulce's family, told New Jersey 101.5 she and the family traveled to New York to tape the show three or four weeks ago. The show is scheduled to air on Friday, Dec. 6, according to show spokesman Anthony Baca. He said content from the show will not be available for preview until that week.

The show airs at 3 p.m. on CBS New York (Channel 2) and CBS Philly (Channel 3)

Rodriguez organized a candlelight vigil on Saturday evening to mark the occasion of Dulce being gone for two months.

Dulce's mother Noema Alavez Perez, 19, has grown frustrated with police efforts to locate her daughter because they have not given her any new information about the search, according to the Press of Atlantic City

“They still don’t have a clue where my daughter could be, so I’m not sure if they’re doing their job or not," Perez told the Press.

Rodriguez said she is also organizing "Operation Dulce" which will take the search for the girl back to its beginning. The city of Bridgeton has approved use of a dive team and K9 unit by what she told the Press is a "community based group."

Information about Dulce's disappearance can be called in at 800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) option 4, option 8 or reported anonymously by calling the Bridgeton's TIP 411 text service by texting "Bridgeton" plus your tip to 847411.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5