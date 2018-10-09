Search continues in Rockies for missing South Jersey man

ESTES PARK, Colorado — After search efforts were hampered by extreme winter weather conditions, several search teams will continue the search for Marlton resident Ryan Albert in Rocky Mountain National Park, several days after he was reported missing.

Albert's rental car was found at Longs Peak on Friday after he never met up with his family in Denver, and has not been heard from since. National Park Service spokeswoman Lindsey Lewis said searchers have not turned up any evidence of him in their searches, which have gone on since Saturday in the park 90 minutes northwest of Denver.

"We're definitely not suspending the search. The search is continuing. We are doing everything that we can within our means, weather dependent, to try and find him," Lewis said.

Despite the wintry conditions of ice, gusty winds, and pockets of deep snow, a dog team went out on Monday to search the lower levels.

(National Park Service)

Lewis said a break in the weather is expected on Tuesday, which will allow four teams of highly trained technical rescuers to search the park's Keyhole trail, the nearby ledges and area that have not been accessible. A team will also climb the north face at Longs Peak to reach the summit, where conditions have prevented a search.

Lewis said searchers are also talking to hikers about how far they went and if they may have seen any sign of Albert. No hikers so far have made it to the summit.

