First baby stingray born at NJ aquarium has been named

EAST RUTHERFORD — Last month, we told you about the first baby stingray to be born at a New Jersey aquarium but it had yet to be named.

Well, now it has one.

Pancake is the first baby stingray born at Sea Life Aquarium (Sea Life) Pancake is the first baby stingray born at Sea Life Aquarium (Sea Life) loading...

Sea Life New Jersey Aquarium at American Dream welcomed its first baby stingray last month. The baby ray is the first to be born at the aquarium and is just 6 inches long.

The aquarium did a naming contest for the Yellow Stingray on their Instagram account @sealifenj. People were able to choose from three names: Munchkin, Pancake, and Nelly.

After receiving 197 votes, “Pancake” won!

Pancake now weighs 1.6 ounces and can eventually reach up to 26 inches in length.

The Yellow Stingray can typically be found on the Southern Atlantic coast of the U.S., the Gulf of Mexico, and throughout the Caribbean.

Mama stingray in isolation after birth (Sea Life Aquarium) Mama stingray in isolation after birth (Sea Life Aquarium) loading...

But here in New Jersey, guests can spot the new bundle of joy at the aquarium’s Reef at Day exhibit, while Pancake’s mom rests in the neighboring JF Ray exhibit.

