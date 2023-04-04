NJ man accused of sexually assaulting 2 boys in Sea Isle City

⬛ A NJ man is accused of sexually assaulting two boys

⬛ The juveniles reported it to Cape May County authorities in February

⬛ The 64-year-old man was arrested and criminally charged in late March

A Camden County man has been accused of sexually assaulting two boys in a Sea Isle City home.

In February, two juvenile males came forward to local police to report being sexually assaulted by Pine Hill resident William Smith Jr.

An investigation was launched by the Sea Isle City Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit.

On March 29, the 64-year old Smith was charged with two counts of sexual assault and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child — all second-degree charges.

Smith was being held at Cape May County jail as of Monday.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

