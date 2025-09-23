NJ company Sea Box shows off bold new concept in EV chargers
Hopefully, you've heard of Sea Box by now.
It's a strong Jersey-based company which works with our military providing on-the-ground solutions for deployed troops, building hospitals, latrines, and even air traffic control towers from shipping containers.
They are one of the most innovative companies in the nation.
Today, the team at C-Box Solutions will be at the Javitz Center in New York City displaying a new innovative concept for charging your EV.
It's a one-stop charging station and media center. It's going to lead the way as EV sales continue to rise across the United States.
Check out this cool new charging center here.
The company is also talking with NASCAR about an all-EV car race, so stay tuned!
Check out these 10 unique NJ bookstore gems
Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.