Hopefully, you've heard of Sea Box by now.

It's a strong Jersey-based company which works with our military providing on-the-ground solutions for deployed troops, building hospitals, latrines, and even air traffic control towers from shipping containers.

They are one of the most innovative companies in the nation.

Photo by Chuttersnap on Unsplash

Today, the team at C-Box Solutions will be at the Javitz Center in New York City displaying a new innovative concept for charging your EV.

It's a one-stop charging station and media center. It's going to lead the way as EV sales continue to rise across the United States.

Photo by Kenny Leys on Unsplash

Check out this cool new charging center here.

The company is also talking with NASCAR about an all-EV car race, so stay tuned!

