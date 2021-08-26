It looks as if the Hoboken School District will be the first in the state to mandate kids 12 and over to get the COVID vaccine or face weekly testing. The superintendent is claiming it's just an extension of the safety protocols put into place last school year.

According to NJ.com, the school district will charge the insurance providers of families of unvaccinated kids for the testing.

The FDA approval this week of the Pfizer vaccine has given government officials more leverage in getting as many people vaccinated as possible. The efficacy of the vaccines has dropped.

In Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, at over 80%, breakthrough cases are rising daily and reportedly some 350 people died there in the first three weeks of August.

What about the injuries, deaths and severe side effects of the vaccine that aren't being widely reported?

If I were a parent of a school-aged child, I would be far more fearful of the effects of these vaccines than my child getting seriously ill from COVID. That's what I imagined every parent thought, but shockingly many parents are lining up to get their kids vaxxed.

A dear friend of mine was pro-vax and pro-medical establishment, until he got seriously ill from the jab and is still suffering greatly, despite being on powerful nerve medication. He got his oldest child vaxxed, but after his reaction they did not bring him/her back for the second one.

Maybe it takes knowing someone who has been seriously affected by these shots to cut through the propaganda, fear mongering and partisan beliefs to give it much thought and say no, not for my kids.

They're not in great danger from the virus, but from these shots...?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.