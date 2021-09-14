School bus with 15 on board crashes into car in Lakewood, NJ

LAKEWOOD — A school bus with 15 children on board headed to a private high school collided with a car Tuesday morning.

Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith the investigation into the crash at the intersection of Forest Avenue and 11th Street around 8 a.m. is still underway and the circumstances surrounding the collision are not readily known

Staffordsmith said the bus crashed into an unoccupied parked car. Pictures of the crash show the car on its side with the front of the bus on top. A second car was also damaged by the crash.

Initially 17 students were reported to be on board but Staffordsmith said 15 students were in the bus.

Witnesses to the crash on Forest Avenue in Lakewood told The Lakewood Scoop that the driver of the bus tried to cut off a driver making a left turn.

School bus crash in Lakewood (Lakewood Scoop)

Jay's Bus Service is written on the side of the bus.

Lakewood public school district attorney Michael Inzelbuch said that the students attend Bais Shaindel, a private religious high school. All their parents were on scene, he told The Lakewood Scoop

Staffordsmith asked anyone with information about the crash to call 732-363-0200.

Vin Ebenau contributed to this report

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

