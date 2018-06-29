School bus flips on its side along NJ Turnpike in South Jersey

LAWNSIDE — A school bus landed on its side on the New Jersey Turnpike in South Jersey with several children on board.

State Police spokesman Ted Schafer told New Jersey 101.5 the bus veered off the southbound side and landed on its left side between Exits 4 and 3 in Lawnside at 11:42 a.m.

All 21 kids between age 9 and 15 plus four adults from the Plainfield Boys and Girls Cub were accounted for and removed from the bus, according to Schafer. Sixteen of the children and two adults were hospitalized at Cooper Medical Center in Camden for non-life threatening injuries.

The bus was on its way to the Adventure Aquarium in Camden.

Schafer said that some children were taken to Cooper Medical Center for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation and no charges have been filed, according to police. The bus was the only vehicle involved.

CBS Philly reported that the driver said his brakes locked up.

The incident created a multi-mile delay from both directions for the cleanup.

