School bus driver with suspended license abandoned 14 kids, cops say

NEWARK — The public school district has cancelled its contract with a bus company, after a driver abandoned her school bus route with 14 kids on board, and had been driving with a suspended license, authorities say.

Angele Easterling told ABC 7 Eyewitness News her 11-year old daughter said the driver suddenly stopped dropping students off on the way home from the Avon Avenue School. The driver took the bus to her own house, parked in the driveway and told an aide they would have to handle the kids, Easterling said her daughter told her.

Newark police told ABC 7 Eyewitness News they began to get calls about kids not being dropped off. The driver was cited for driving on a suspended license was not familiar with the route, police told ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

In a statement, Newark Public Schools said they ended their contract with the bus company, Mercy US, and will fine the company. The school district said the investigation is continuing.

Newark public schools, Newark police and Mercy US have not yet returned messages left on Friday morning. Published reports citing Newark Police have not yet named the driver.

