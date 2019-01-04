School bus crashes off Route 130 in Robbinsville

ROBBINSVILLE — A school bus carrying elementary school children crashed into a utility pole after the driver suffered a medical episode.

Thirty children from the Sharon Elementary School hit the utility pole on the southbound side of Route 130 near Meadowbrook Road around 4 p.m. Friday, according to Robbinsville municipal spokesman John Nalbone. The crash brought down wires and the pole.

No children were injured and they were transferred to a second bus to continue their trip home, according to Nalbone. The driver was transported to the hospital for treatment of an undisclosed medical condition.

Route 130 was closed in both directions after the crash, but all northbound lanes were reopened around 5 p.m. One southbound lane will remain closed to allow PSE&G to make repairs, according to Nalbone.

