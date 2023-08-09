40-foot drop: Sayreville, NJ man drowns in Pennsylvania lake

🚨 Swimming is not permitted in the lake because of a sharp dropoff

🚨 Elisam Santana's body was found Monday

🚨 8 New Jersey residents have died out of state this summer

A 19-year-old Sayreville man drowned Sunday in a Pennsylvania lake where swimming is not allowed.

Elisam Santana was swimming near Beltzville State Park in the southern Poconos in a lake where people go when the park reaches capacity. Santana went under the surface and did not come back up prompting a search Sunday afternoon, Carbon County Coroner Robert W. Miller said.

Santana’s body was recovered Monday morning by divers.

Beltzville State Park manager Ben Monk told WNEP-TV that swimming is prohibited because of a sharp drop in the level of the water, from ankle deep to 40 feet.

Beltzville State Park in Carbon County, Pennsylvania Beltzville State Park in Carbon County, Pennsylvania (Canva) loading...

Out-of-state tragedy

At least five New Jersey residents have died out-of-state this summer.

🔴 Robert Owens, a recently retired teacher from Vineland, was found dead in Kisatchie National Forest in Central Louisiana in June as a result of heat stroke, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

🔴 Madison Gerhard, 23, of Colts Neck, was killed by a hit-and-run driver as she crossed a street in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 8. She was a student at Florida State University and a member of the Colts Neck High School Class of 2018.

🔴 Juan Vasquez-Rodriguez, 34, of Passaic, was one of three people killed on a parked Greyhound bus rear-ended by a tractor-trailer on an entrance ramp from Route 70 near St. Louis.

🔴 Five people from New Jersey, including two minors, were killed in a plane crash near a golf course in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in July. The FAA said the plane crashed due to “unknown circumstances” and remains under investigation.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest.

NASCAR racing at Pocono Raceway just a step away from the Garden State Last weekend, I took a trip to Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania to check out the NASCAR action. It’s more than racing. It’s a huge three-day party where people from all over the country come to camp, party, and watch great racing.