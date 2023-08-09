40-foot drop: Sayreville, NJ man drowns in Pennsylvania lake
🚨 Swimming is not permitted in the lake because of a sharp dropoff
🚨 Elisam Santana's body was found Monday
🚨 8 New Jersey residents have died out of state this summer
A 19-year-old Sayreville man drowned Sunday in a Pennsylvania lake where swimming is not allowed.
Elisam Santana was swimming near Beltzville State Park in the southern Poconos in a lake where people go when the park reaches capacity. Santana went under the surface and did not come back up prompting a search Sunday afternoon, Carbon County Coroner Robert W. Miller said.
Santana’s body was recovered Monday morning by divers.
Beltzville State Park manager Ben Monk told WNEP-TV that swimming is prohibited because of a sharp drop in the level of the water, from ankle deep to 40 feet.
Out-of-state tragedy
At least five New Jersey residents have died out-of-state this summer.
🔴 Robert Owens, a recently retired teacher from Vineland, was found dead in Kisatchie National Forest in Central Louisiana in June as a result of heat stroke, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.
🔴 Madison Gerhard, 23, of Colts Neck, was killed by a hit-and-run driver as she crossed a street in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 8. She was a student at Florida State University and a member of the Colts Neck High School Class of 2018.
🔴 Juan Vasquez-Rodriguez, 34, of Passaic, was one of three people killed on a parked Greyhound bus rear-ended by a tractor-trailer on an entrance ramp from Route 70 near St. Louis.
🔴 Five people from New Jersey, including two minors, were killed in a plane crash near a golf course in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in July. The FAA said the plane crashed due to “unknown circumstances” and remains under investigation.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom