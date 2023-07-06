5 from NJ die in South Carolina plane crash

🔴 The small plane crashed just after takeoff in South Carolina

🔴 Dr. Joseph Farnese, 66, of Caldwell, was piloting the plane

🔴 All five on board died from multiple traumatic and thermal injuries

Five people from New Jersey, including two minors, were killed in a plane crash in South Carolina Sunday.

The small Piper plane owned by pilot Dr. Joseph Farnese, 66, of Caldwell crashed one minute after takeoff from Grand Strand Airport near a golf course in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Sunday, according to FlightAware.com. The FAA said the plane crashed due to “unknown circumstances” and remains under investigation. The plane had flown from Essex County Airport to South Carolina on Friday.

Video (WARNING: language) shows black smoke rising from the wreckage right after the crash.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified those killed in the crash as Odaycia Edwards, 17, Tanique Cheu, 32, and her son Sean Gardner, 7, all of East Orange. They were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Odaycia Edwards' mother, Suzette Coleman-Edwards, 42, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

All died at the scene of multiple traumatic and thermal injuries, according to the coroner's office.

It's not clear why the group was flying together or their relationship with Farnese.

Farnese had a practice in Little Falls and was affiliated with St. Joseph University Medical Center. He was also a certified aviation medical examiner for the FAA's Eastern Region.

"Dr. Joseph Farnese was a dedicated physician and member of the St. Joseph’s Health medical staff for over four decades. He completed both his internal medicine residency and internship at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson," St. Joseph's said in a statement. "He touched the lives of many with his kindness and compassion and was beloved by the local community. Our condolences go out to his family and we will remember him in our thoughts and prayers."

