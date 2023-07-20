NJ adventurer went missing — his body has been found in a dense forest

🔴 Robert Owens was on a geocache adventure in Louisiana when he went missing

The body of missing New Jersey geocacher Robert Owens was located Wednesday in a densely wooded area of the Kisatchie National Forest in Central Louisiana.

Owens' rental car was found in the forest Monday promoting a search for the 58-year-old. The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office said that a "severely decomposed" body was found Wednesday morning a half-mile from the trailhead on Messina Road, the road where the car was found.

Autopsy results are pending from the Rapides Parish Coroner but based on the physical characteristics and clothing description detectives believe the body is Owens.

Tommy Carnline, Chief of Staff for the Sheriff’s Office, told New Jersey 101.5 their investigation is ongoing and would not disclose if they believe Owens' death is suspicious.

Owens family told the Louisiana Radio Network they were concerned about high heat and humidity in Louisiana because Owens rarely brings water on his geocaching trips.

Robert Owens Jr. (Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

Doing something he loved

His daughter Gale on her social media said her father went to Alexandria, Louisiana for a geocache and was then supposed to attend the Cachefest event in Memphis. A fellow geocacher Owens was meeting up with said he never showed up.

She suspected something was wrong when he didn't keep her updated on his trip.

On her TikTok page, Gale said her father had just retired and was having fun doing activities on his bucket list. Her mother and brother were about to board a plane for Louisiana when the body was tentatively identified,

"I love you, Dad. And though this time is extremely devastating and unexpected, you were doing something you loved. And I know how much you were looking forward to the trip. Geocaching always made you such a happy camper. Literally. I love you, Dad. Rest in peace," she wrote.

