This public garden is a New Jersey hidden gem

The Sayen House and Gardens is a hidden gem located in Mercer County offering picturesque views.

In 1912, the land was purchased by Fredrick Sayen and his wife Anne Mellon Sayen. They built their “bungalow” style home not far from the rubber mill in Hamilton Square.

The outside is designed in the Arts and Craft style, but the interior design is Victorian.

Surrounding the property is flowers and plants collected during their travels. The meditative gardens are filled with flower species from China, Japan, and England. In the spring you can find an abundance of azaleas, rhododendrons, and dogwoods. Mother's Day marks the garden's annual Azalea Festival.

But at any time of year, the gardens are picturesque featuring walking trails, gazebos, fishponds and more. Check out some of the photos from my recent visit:

This Garden is a New Jersey hidden gem

You can visit the Sayen House and Gardens located at 155 Hughes Drive, Hamilton Square, NJ.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: