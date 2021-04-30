UPPER FREEHOLD — It seems that everyone looking for something fun to do outdoors this spring has this New Jersey tulip farm on their must-see list.

Holland Ridge Farms got a publicity boost on Thursday when recording artist Sara Bareilles and her boyfriend Joe Tippett stopped by for a visit.

Not that Holland Ridge needs the publicity. The 400-acre blooming paradise gets plenty of visitors each year, enough that some neighboring property owners have been griping about their bucolic corner of Monmouth County becoming a tourist attraction.

"Gorgeous day trip to @hollandridgefarms for tulip catching. We caught some," the "Brave" and "Love Song" singer wrote on the post for an Instagram video showing her dancing in a tulip field.

In an interview with New Jersey 101.5's Jen Ursillo this spring, Holland Ridge owner Casey Jansen said his family in 2017 purchased the dairy farm that would turn into the tulip mecca. The farm grows millions of tulips, allowing patrons to come in and pick the flowers that they want on their own.

"We want to educate the public about tulips and how beautiful they can be and how inspiring they can be just on your kitchen table at home," Jansen said.

Perv doctors, masseurs in NJ: Lost licenses for sexual misconduct Over a year's span, state occupational and professional boards have taken the licenses of 20 professionals accused or convicted of sexual misconduct. For some, it's permanent.