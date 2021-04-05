NJ farm has millions of tulips — you can pick as many as you want

UPPER FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — Nothing says spring like fresh-cut tulips. Lucky for us, there's a beautiful tulip farm in the heart of Cream Ridge, where residents and visitors alike can pick as many flowers as they want.

Holland Ridge Farms has only been opened in Cream Ridge since 2018 but its roots go back generations. Owner, Casey Jansen is third-generation Dutch and speaks fluent Dutch.

He said his father, Casey Sr., came to the United States in 1964 at 17 years old as a bulb salesman. He started Holland Greenhouses, which supplied cut tulips and oriental lilies to supermarkets in wholesale trade along the East Coast.

Jansen said being in the wholesale business for over 50 years, his father always had a vision of bringing Holland to New Jersey for the public to enjoy. So in 2017, Jansen said he and his father purchased a dairy farm and gave it their "Dutch touch" with the mindset of what he's always been taught: "It's not what we can do for ourselves. It's what we can do for others."

Jansen said when Holland Ridge Farms officially opened in the spring of 2018, he had no idea who would come but he said he's been blessed with the turnout.

"We want to educate the public about tulips and how beautiful they can be and how inspiring they can be just on your kitchen table at home," said Jansen.

Included in one of the visions his dad had was to bring beauty for people to enjoy on the farm and it also helps out on the sales side of wholesale, added Jansen.

Holland Ridge Farms is the largest premiere tulip farm on the East Coast, said Jansen. It's just shy of 400 acres and while he wouldn't say how many tulips are on the farm available for picking, he did say it was "millions and millions and millions."

Holland Ridge Farms with pick-your-own-tulips in bloom.

Photo Credit: Holland Ridge Farms

Of course the pick-your-own-tulips is the main attraction on the farm for only a dollar a stem. But Jansen said there are also hay rides to take around the entire farm, pony rides, a petting zoo and a gift shop with authentic Dutch souvenirs. For those who like photography, he said this is the ideal place to take pictures.

Jansen said the pandemic in 2020 forced the farm to shut down which should have been devastating for them. But with a little creativity, they managed to still offer tulips to New Jerseyans and visitors. They switched to online ticket sales where people could order their tulips online, then drive up to the farm at their ticketed time and an employee would present them with the tulips that were ordered.

He said he's happy to announce that the 2021 pick-your-own-tulip season is happening. People can feel free to roam the tulip fields and pick from an array of colored blooms. However, in order to comply with CDC guidelines and to monitor the amount of people on the farm, Jansen said tickets for picking may only be purchased online. Tickets are $12 each and can be purchased at www.hollandridgefarms.com.

There are three time slots to choose from: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 12 to 3 p.m.; and 3 to 6 p.m.

In the fall, people can enjoy pick-your-own-sunflowers on the farm.