When the winter weather melts away, impacts from the storm can still wreak havoc on your vehicle.

The main threat isn't from the snow or ice — it's from the salt and brine that's spread out on New Jersey's roads before a storm arrives.

A number of vehicle components are susceptible to rust and corrosion brought on by common de-icers. Frequent targets of the impacts include a vehicle's exhaust system, lug nuts, brake system, and paint job.

"It's damaging in a couple of ways," said Robert Sinclair, Jr., senior manager of public affairs for AAA Northeast. "It's corroding the metal, but it's also ruining the fit of certain parts."

And this damage is something you can't see, for the most part. Corrosion typically takes time, slowly eating away at your vehicle's shell or underbody.

During a typical manufacturing process, the undercarriage of a vehicle is equipped with protection from de-icers, but that can only hold up for so long.

To limit winter's impacts on your vehicle, you're being advised to:

⚫ Frequently wash your vehicle, paying particular attention to the undercarriage. Many drive-through car washes offer an undercarriage rinse as an option.

⚫ Always use a high-quality car wash solution, not a household dish detergent that will strip the wax from your vehicle.

⚫ Repair any body damage and touch up paint scratches and chips that expose bare metal which could lead to rust.

⚫ Give the entire vehicle and undercarriage one last cleaning in the spring. Any deposits left over from winter can continue to cause corrosion year-round if not properly removed.

Generally, automobile insurance does not cover damage caused by salt, as the impacts are considered to fall under the umbrella of normal wear and tear.

