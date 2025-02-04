NJ’s new driving law: How to log hours for your teen

⚫ Young drivers must log practice driving hours between a permit and a license

⚫ One-fifth of the practice hours need to occur in hours of darkness

⚫ A fraudulent certification form can result in suspended driving privileges

A new rule in the Garden State aims to ensure that your young driver actually spends some time behind the wheel between getting a permit and earning a license.

And officials are looking for your signature as proof that the teen had an adequate amount of practice ahead of the licensure process.

As of Feb. 1, anyone under the age of 21 who acquires a permit is required to complete at least 50 hours of practice driving, with a supervising driver, before they can be issued a probationary driver license. Ten of the hours need to occur when it's dark outside.

The "proof" comes in the way of a certification form that must be handed in to the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission. Officials have made material available for supervising drivers who want to keep a log of practice hours.

"New drivers can not get enough practice," Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, told New Jersey 101.5. "We're hoping that this makes driving safer."

With the move, New Jersey joins nearly every other state in mandating practice driving hours for young motorists.

“This update to New Jersey’s Graduated Driver License program requirements underscores the importance of putting time in behind the wheel, which is crucial for young drivers as they learn how to operate a vehicle,” said Acting NJMVC Chief Administrator Latrecia Littles-Floyd.

Certification of supervised driving

Because permit holders under 21 years of age need to wait at least six months between a permit and a license, the NJMVC won't begin checking for proof of practice driving until Aug. 1, 2025.

Starting then, this form needs to be handed in by the applicant, signed and dated by the driver's parent, guardian, or supervising driver.

The form notes that someone who submits a fraudulent certification can see their driving privileges suspended for six months.

Teens and their guardians can keep track of the practice hours by using a log provided by the NJMVC as part of their Share the Keys Resource Guide. The log does not have to be handed in — only the certification form.

Sample of a driving log provided by NJMVC (NJMVC) Sample of a driving log provided by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) loading...

The certification requirement does not apply to people aged 21 or older at the time of issuance of their permit.

The new requirement is tied to legislation signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy in January 2024.

