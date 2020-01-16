Salem River divers find submerged car with adult human body inside

SALEM CITY — A submerged car containing human remains was pulled from the Salem River on Thursday afternoon.

The gruesome discovery was made by divers from a construction company that was pulling debris from the body of water that empties into the Delaware River.

The workers with the Diving Underwater Construction Company were in the river near West Broadway Road about noon when they saw what appeared to be human remains in the submerged car, State Police said.

Authorities later confirmed that the remains belonged to an adult victim.

The body will be autopsies by the Southern Regional Coroner’s Office pending an autopsy.

Salem County Prosecutor John Lenahan told NJ.com earlier in the day that the car was "crushed" and "indescribable."

Authorities did not say how long they believe the car may have been under water or how it got there, although a vehicle identification number might provide a clue.

The river in this area has a depth of 16 feet.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.