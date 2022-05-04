Salem County, NJ has an arts scene: Here’s how to experience it

SALEM - Many people may not know this but there are oodles of art bursting out of Salem County, and the artists themselves can't wait to show you.

The annual Salem County Arts in Bloom, sponsored by The Salem County Art League, is a two-day event that will take place May 14 and 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during a self-guided driving tour of artists' studios.

Participating towns include Alloway, Canton, Elmer, Lower Alloways Creek, Monroeville, Pedricktown, Pennsville, Pittsgrove, Salem and Woodstown.

Explore more than 20 locations for behind-the-scenes, one-on-one experiences with over 50 artists and see their work.

On the self-guided tour, art lovers will find woodworking, painting, sculpting, pottery, leatherwork, jewelry making, glass making and so much more.

Guests will also enjoy hands-on activities including pottery demonstrations, painting, fiber arts, puppetry, and much more. Plus, there will be many treasures to purchase.

Alloway — "Art by Lindsey Miller": Get your hands dirty at Lindsey's studio. Kids will be able to work with hand tools and clay on a temporary community project.

Elmer-Pittsgrove — "Butterfly Gypsy Studio": Make your own jewelry

Pilesgrove-Woodstown — "Milkhouse Makery - Art by Meg Lamont": Create collages using stamps, old print materials, and natural objects.

Carney's Point — "SCC Glass Center": Create a colorful translucent "stained class" votive holder that gives the appearance of stained glass.

More tour information and a map of participating studios can be found here.

For those who can't make the spring Salem County Arts in Bloom weekend event, there will be another one in the fall, Oct. 15 and 16, also from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

