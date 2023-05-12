Saint Vianney high school senior dies in Colts Neck, NJ crash

Saint Vianney high school senior dies in Colts Neck, NJ crash

Lauren Hewski (Top Drawer Soccer), Saint Vianney sign (Saint Vianney) Brookdale sign (Google Street View)

🔴 Lauren Hewski was a senior at St. John Vianney High School in Holmdel

🔴 She had just graduated the Early College Program at Brookdale Community College

🔴 Lauren was a co-captain of the Saint Vianney girls soccer team

COLTS NECK — Two school communities are mourning the loss of a student who was about to graduate high school.

Lauren Hewski, 18, of Colts Neck, was a passenger in a vehicle that hit a utility pole and overturned on Laird Road in Colts Neck around 12:30 p.m., according to a report by TAP into Holmdel & Colts Neck.  A medical helicopter was called to the crash scene.

The senior at Saint John Vianney High School in Holmdel, was returning from the commencement ceremony at Brookdale Community College in the Lincroft section of Middletown for the Early College High School program, a partnership between Saint John Vianney and Brookdale which students are able to complete their associate's degree through Brookdale while simultaneously attending high school.

"Lauren was an incredibly intelligent and talented young woman who left an indelibly positive impression on all of her faculty and classmates," Brookdale President David Stout said in a statement. "Our hearts are broken at the loss of this precious young life."

Active high school career

Saint Vianney Principal Margaret Kane said the school community suffered a great loss and described Hewski as a gifted student and athlete.

According to her Linkedin profile, Hewski was co-captain of the varsity soccer team, a National Honor Society member and past president of the Student Government President.

It is the fifth fatal crash in Monmouth County in 2023, according to State Police records.

Colts Neck police on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

