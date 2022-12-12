Sailboat, 2 sailors headed from Cape May, NJ to Fla. missing

CAPE MAY — A pair of sailors and their vessel are overdue and the Coast Guard is reaching out to the public for help to find them.

The 30-foot Catalina sailboat named the Atrevida II left Cape May with its destination set as Marathon, Florida. However, the boat has not yet arrived at a stop in between, according to Coast Guard.

The Atrevida II's crew, Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, are considered missing.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the Coast Guard for the date that the ship left Cape May and the date it was set to arrive at its next destination.

The Atrevida II. (U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command) The Atrevida II. (U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command) loading...

The Coast Guard says that the Atrevida II was last seen on Dec. 3 leaving Oregon Inlet, North Carolina. It was supposed to make its next stop at Jupiter, Fla. before arriving at its final destination in the Florida Keys.

It's possible the vessel was spotted stopping at Morehead City, NC but this has not been confirmed, according to the Coast Guard.

The boat is described as having a bluish-purple hull, white superstructure, and white sails. Its registration is NJ 7033HN.

Anyone with information on the sailors or their vessel is asked to contact the Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command Center at 757-398-6700.

A sideview of a boat similar to the Atrevida II. (U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command) A side view of a boat similar to the Atrevida II. (U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command) loading...

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

