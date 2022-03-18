T.J. Sullivan is not giving up in his desperate search to find his "Mommom" a kidney.

Theresa Labarck, of Wayne, 69, has lived with polycystic kidney disease (PKD), which creates fluid-filled cysts that cause kidneys to enlarge and eventually lose function. The results include high blood pressure, kidney stones, urinary tract infections, aneurysms, and back pain. She is currently in renal failure and needs dialysis three times a week.

T.J. came on my New Jersey 101.5 show to tell his story, you can listen to it On-Demand starting at 1:06:40

TJ begins to tell the story by describing his "Mommom"

"Mommom has survived polycystic kidney disease for about the better part of three decades. We don't say suffer, we say survive, she is a survivor, and a fighter."

How hard is it to find a donor?

"It is pretty difficult, you know I use my voice to educate and try to advocate through social media and media platforms. But I think there is a little bit of a stigma and maybe not enough known about kidney donation or organ transplant. It is tough because as we are kind of nearing the end, Mommom is in renal failure and kinda putting the pedal to the metal here and hopes that we can maybe find her a living donor. But chances of getting her a cadaver kidney are really slim, so we are really hoping for a living donor, it gives her better chances and better flexibility."

What is the process to donate?

"We would need someone 18 years or older and good health. B or O blood type is compatible to hers, but there is such a thing called a paired kidney exchange, which is almost like a kidney swap so to speak. It basically occurs when a living kidney donor is incapable with their recipient but does match with another person on the waitlist, so two living donor transplants would occur."

What we need now is a miracle. We need someone who is reading this to step up and donate. You can find her page on the National Kidney Registry, if you're interested in donating click here.

LaBarck is listed with the Organ Transplant Living Donor Program at Hackensack University Medical Center

We've had two such miracles here at New Jersey 101.5. One was when North Hudson Fire Captain Robbo Pisani came on and asked for a kidney. Fortunately that night Melissa Kohlman was listening and donated.

Thankfully my cousin Rich Trevelise also received a kidney after coming on my show. So miracles do happen and we're asking for another one now. Here's hoping you can help or know someone who can.

