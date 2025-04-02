Violent day in New Brunswick, NJ ends with killing of 16-year-old

🔴 Two violent incidents near Rutgers are under investigation

NEW BRUNSWICK — This college town was rocked by two violent crimes on Monday, including the killing of a 16-year-old.

The teenager was fatally shot about 6:30 p.m. in the area of Lee Avenue and Rutgers Street, a residential neighborhood not near any of the Rutgers campuses. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Earlier in the afternoon, a victim was robbed in broad daylight at 3:30 p.m. on the towpath in Buccleuch Park, near the College Avenue Campus.

The victim, who is not a Rutgers student or a university employee, told police someone brandishing a knife came up to them demanding “items of value,” which the victim handed over.

The person then ran off toward Diener Park with the stolen items. The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5200.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage regarding the shooting is asked to contact New Brunswick Police Detective Brandt Gregus at 732-745-5217.

