Rutgers tailgating in NJ ranks as a top bucket list experience

For me, the best part of attending a football game is the tailgating. (Sorry, sports fans!) The hang out before the game is full of food, drinks, camaraderie and fun.

The vibe of a tailgate is definitely preferable than that of the actual game - no one is getting too mad yet.

Football fans across the nation were asked by Live Sports on TV about the best tailgates for college games.

Only one New Jersey school made its way onto the list.

Which tailgate party/ game day experience would you most want to experience once in a lifetime?

Each school or team approaches tailgating differently, so for the best time possible, you’ll want to gravitate towards groups that celebrate in a way you’ll enjoy.

What are the best parts of tailgating, according to respondents?

🏈 38% of fans chose the pre-game excitement and rituals as their favorite part

🏈 30% loved bonding with fellow fans

🏈 26% said the food and drinks were a key highlight

🏈 6% enjoyed the chance to dress up and show team spirit

So where do people best like to tailgate before a college football game in New Jersey?

A Scarlet Knights tailgate party emerged as the 65th most coveted game day experience.

Rutger University reigned supreme. Of the top 100 college teams, the Scarlet Knights ranked number 65 on Live Sports on TV’s list.

Here’s what they had to say:

SHI Stadium is full of Scarlet Knights fans cheering “R-U Rah Rah” and supporting the team’s Knight mascot. Tailgating includes East Coast flavors like sausage sandwiches, pizza, and BBQ, with fans showing pride for New Jersey’s only Big Ten team.

Go R.U.!

