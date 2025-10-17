🚨 Rutgers University student critically hurt

🚨The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating

NEW BRUNSWICK — A Rutgers University student was hospitalized after suffering a serious injury inside a home early Wednesday.

The incident is under investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, which said Friday that a 911 hang-up prompted Rutgers University Police Department officers to respond to a residence.

The officers found an unconscious and injured 19-year-old male student in the home. The student was still in critical condition as of Friday afternoon, officials said.

Authorities asking for public’s help in Rutgers injury case

Prosecutors did not provide the identity of the student, the circumstances of the injury, and the location of the residence. Rutgers University directed questions to the prosecutor's office.

Ciccone and Cop asked anyone with information about this incident to call Rutgers police at 848-932-1889 or the Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-8843.

