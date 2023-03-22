NJ teen charged with kidnapping, sex assault near Rutgers campus

🔴 A young man is arrested after a reported sex assault in New Brunswick

🔴 The woman said she was attacked at a house party in February

🔴 The defendant is not affiliated with Rutgers, while the victim is, police say

NEW BRUNSWICK — An 18-year-old man has been arrested a month after a woman reported being raped while attending a party near the Rutgers University campus.

On Feb. 19, a woman who is affiliated with Rutgers reported being sexually assaulted after midnight while at a residence on Easton Avenue, according to Rutgers University police.

The attacker was a stranger, officers said.

Luke Moorehouse, who is not a student or employee of Rutgers, was arrested following an investigation by New Brunswick police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

NEW BRUNSWICK sex assault arrest (Google Maps, Townsquare Media) Rutgers off campus house NEW BRUNSWICK sex assault arrest (Google Maps, Townsquare Media) loading...

Moorehouse, of East Brunswick, has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree sexual assault, and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

Anyone with additional information or who may have been in the area at the time of the Feb. 19 incident has been urged to contact the New Brunswick Police Detective Bureau at 732-745-5217 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit 732-745-4312.

The Rutgers University Police Department provides security escorts to students, faculty and staff on campus, by contacting the police communications center at 732-932-7211.

University police also have re-shared general tips for “reasonable safety precautions,” including:

🔴 Stay alert and attuned to people and circumstances around you

🔴 Report suspicious activity or persons to the police immediately

🔴 Avoid isolated or dark areas

🔴 Walk in groups when traveling during late-night hours

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Weird things NJ taxes - and some they don't In general, New Jersey assesses a 6.625% Sales Tax on sales of most tangible personal property, specified digital products, and certain services unless specifically exempt under New Jersey law. However, the way the sales tax is applied in New Jersey sometimes just doesn't make sense. New Jersey puts out an itemized list for retailers that spells out what is, and what is not, taxed. Perhaps because this is New Jersey, there are some bizarre and seemingly contradictory listings.

Most Expensive House For Sale in Somerset County Located in Bernardsville Boro, the 25,000+ square foot home is now listed at $14.95 million. The home has six bedrooms, 12.5 baths, and over 32 acres. Some features of the property include a two-story library, a guest house, a sauna, a pool, and a 16,355+ bottle wine cellar. Property taxes for the home were $145,150 in 2019.

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey . The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.