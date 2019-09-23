Rutgers has the worst touchdown celebration ever

Rutgers, the state university of New Jersey, rarely gets any national attention for its football team, but it is now. Quarterback Arthur Sitkowski showed why he was such a big recruiting coup to pull off a couple of years ago by throwing for 300 yards in the Scarlet Knights’ 30-16 loss to Boston College. He also connected with Raheem Blackshear on a 74-yard touchdown pass. Rutgers’ center, Mike Maetti, was so excited that he picked Sitkowski up and punched him in the face. See the video below.

Yes, he really did. Fortunately, Sitkowski was wearing a helmet, but his head still snapped back with the blow. Rutgers still lost, but at least the rest of the country is talking about them.

