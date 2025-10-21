Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Tuesday:

Nearly a week after a Rutgers student was critically injured inside a campus frat house, investigators have provided no details.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor is notoriously tight lipped about ongoing investigations, and this case is no exception.

I have often said, "In the absence of fact, there is story," and social media has been buzzing about what people think happened inside the Alpha Sigma Phi house on College Avenue in New Brunswick.

Was it a hazing incident as many have alleged? Or was this a tragic accident due to dangerous conditions inside the house?

The frat house had been cited for unsafe conditions dating back to 2014 and as recently as July inspectors found multiple electrical hazards.

That would seem to support claims the student was electrocuted, but investigators have not confirmed or denied those claims.

⭕ Thousands in NJ rally in “No Kings” protests against President Trump’s policies

⭕ Costumes were worn by some to underscore the peaceful nature of the protests

⭕ Unique signs seen at rallies in Morristown, Princeton, Red Bank, Toms River & more

There were more than 40 events listed on Saturday in at least 18 of the state’s 21 counties.

Many participants carried homemade signs and banners.

A good deal also wore inflatable costumes, as part of a collective effort to underscore that these are peaceful protests against improper use of government power.

🍽️ New Jersey residents can access food assistance through October, though uncertainty looms for November.

⚠️ NJ Department of Human Services warns that interruptions could affect over 965,000 residents relying on nutrition programs.

🏪 More than 5,000 SNAP-accepting stores and community partners are monitoring potential changes in benefit distribution.

Are your food stamps about to run out?

Possibly, and that’s a deep concern for the NJ Department of Health and Human Services.

Currently, the state’s SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), and WIC (Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women Infants and Children) participants will continue to receive benefits, and services remain open.

Participants are still able to access food and other necessities throughout October, however, department officials said they are concerned that federal uncertainty may compromise access in November.

✅ Rutgers Senate votes 110–4 to defend academic freedom amid national controversy

✅ Mark Bray faces online threats after Turning Point USA campaign targets him

✅ Hundreds of professors donate to support Bray as he relocates to Spain for safety

NEW BRUNSWICK — The Rutgers University Senate on Friday approved a resolution in support of Mark Bray, the professor targeted by Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA.

Bray, the author of a book called "Antifa: The Antifascist Handbook," received death threats after the history professor's personal information was posted online. He has since relocated with his wife to Spain.

“I do not have any affiliation with any antifa group and don’t plan to,” Bray, who wrote the book “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook,” which documents the philosophy and tactics of militant anti-fascist movements around the world, told the Associated Press. He has taught courses on anti-fascism and terrorism at the university since 2019.

During Friday's Rutgers University Senate meeting, members voted 110-4 in support of a resolution that "affirms its strong support for academic freedom and freedom of expression, in accordance with Rutgers policy and the principles of free inquiry that undergird the University’s mission."

⚖️ Allegations of cheating in New Jersey’s police sergeant exam have stalled promotions for officers statewide, with no timeline for results.

⚖️ The State PBA confirmed the Civil Service Commission is investigating dishonest test-taking during the March 1 exam.

⚖️ This follows a 2019 exam scandal that judges tossed out, ruling that test changes unfairly punished cops who followed the rules.

A law enforcement cheating exam has thrown police promotions into chaos, leaving officers and police chiefs across the state in limbo as they wait for test results that still have no release date.

The New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association confirmed an investigation into cheating and dishonest test-taking during the March 1 police sergeant exam.

This is the latest scandal to hit this civil service examination.

In August, state appellate judges tossed the 2019 sergeants’ exam because the commission decided to remove the last 10 questions after candidates had already taken the test. The commission had removed the questions because minority candidates tended not to finish the test in time, but judges said that move penalized other candidates who had followed the instructions to manage their test-taking time.

Now there's a new problem.

This year’s cheating investigation by the Civil Service Commission has stalled the grading process, with the police union complaining that the state agency has offered little transparency or communication.

The commission makes no mention of the cheating investigation on its website and has not released any public statement. Officials did not return New Jersey 101.5’s request for comment before this article was published.

⬛ No answers after Rutgers student was critically injured at frat house

❓ A 19yr old student was critically injured at the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity house last Wednesday

❓ Initial reports claimed it was a hazing incident

❓ Rutgers says they are 'cooperating fully' with law enforcement

Nearly a week after a student was found critically injured inside a frat house on the Rutgers New Brunswick Campus, there are few details about what happened.

It was initially reported as a possible hazing incident, but there have been conflicting reports.

Neither Rutgers nor the Middlesex County prosecutor have revealed any details, including the student's name.

The injured student remains in critical condition at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Rutgers has suspended all activities and closed the frat house. National leadership at Alpha Sigma Phi has condemned hazing, but says they are still gathering information about the incident.

The parents of a student who was inside the frat house at the time of the incident, says it was not a hazing incident. She blamed poor conditions inside the house that led to the student victim coming in contact with a live wire and being electrocuted.

Neither the prosecutor nor Rutgers would confirm or deny any of those details.

The frat house has a history of serious safety violations dating back to 2014 and was cited as recently as July for multiple electrical hazards.

