🍽️ New Jersey residents can access food assistance through October, though uncertainty looms for November.

⚠️ NJ Department of Human Services warns that interruptions could affect over 965,000 residents relying on nutrition programs.

🏪 More than 5,000 SNAP-accepting stores and community partners are monitoring potential changes in benefit distribution.

Are your food stamps about to run out?

Possibly, and that’s a deep concern for the NJ Department of Health and Human Services.

Currently, the state’s SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), and WIC (Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women Infants and Children) participants will continue to receive benefits, and services remain open.

Participants are still able to access food and other necessities throughout October, however, department officials said they are concerned that federal uncertainty may compromise access in November.

SNAP and WIC Benefits: What Residents Need to Know

“If the federal funding delay continues, there could be interruptions to full and on-time benefit payments in November. This could make it harder for families across New Jersey to buy the food they need,” according to a NJ Department of Health and Human Services statement.

More than 800,000 New Jersey residents rely on SNAP each month, and nearly 165,000 women and children count on WIC for healthy foods and nutritional support.

SNAP benefits are guaranteed through Oct. 31, and WIC through Nov. 10, the department said.

Federal Funding Delays and Uncertainty

However, no 2026 funds for benefits have been approved at this time.

As federal guidance and contingency plans continue to evolve, the department said the state will continue to provide updates if those timeframes can be extended.

“Over the past week, the Trump administration clawed back and reallocated a fraction of remaining federal FY2025 WIC funds and has provided additional non-appropriated funds for WIC,” the department statement read.

The Trump administration also advised states to delay transmitting November SNAP benefit files to electronic benefit transfer vendors (EBT) until further notice.

When the federal government reopened following a shutdown in the past, all federal programs were funded retroactively, but no such assurances have been made to date.

Local Stores and Community Partners on Alert

Health and Human Services department officials explained that this federal uncertainty is also putting a strain on the local partners who provide nourishing foods to New Jersey communities.

More than 5,000 stores, grocers and farmers’ markets that accept SNAP in the state were alerted of the directive to hold monthly benefits and daily transactions for November.

Community-based food banks, food pantries, and other organizations that provide SNAP support to residents applying or recertifying for benefits, have also been alerted of the same directive.

The NJ Department of Health is in close contact with all 16 WIC agency sponsors, who are delivering services to all 21 counties despite the government shutdown.

Where to Get Updates

For more information, visit SNAP, WIC, and the NJ Department of Human Services.

The state agencies will continue to provide updated information as it becomes available.

