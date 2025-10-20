⚖️ Allegations of cheating in New Jersey’s police sergeant exam have stalled promotions for officers statewide, with no timeline for results.

A law enforcement cheating exam has thrown police promotions into chaos, leaving officers and police chiefs across the state in limbo as they wait for test results that still have no release date.

The New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association confirmed an investigation into cheating and dishonest test-taking during the March 1 police sergeant exam.

This is the latest scandal to hit this civil service examination.

In August, state appellate judges tossed the 2019 sergeants’ exam because the commission decided to remove the last 10 questions after candidates had already taken the test. The commission had removed the questions because minority candidates tended not to finish the test in time, but judges said that move penalized other candidates who had followed the instructions to manage their test-taking time.

Now there's a new problem.

Cheating scandal ties up promotions

This year’s cheating investigation by the Civil Service Commission has stalled the grading process, with the police union complaining that the state agency has offered little transparency or communication.

The commission makes no mention of the cheating investigation on its website and has not released any public statement. Officials did not return New Jersey 101.5’s request for comment before this article was published.

State PBA President Peter Andreyev said the union immediately notified the CSC when the allegations surfaced but has yet to receive answers.

The State Association of Chiefs of Police also urged the commission not to release scores until any investigation is complete.

“While we understand the importance of the timely scoring of examinations and releasing of results, we believe it is equally important to ensure that the fairest results are provided,” Andreyev’s letter to union officials on Oct. 20 says. “I have demanded that the proper action is taken to guarantee that you all receive those fair results.”

