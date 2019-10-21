Rutgers cops: Teen touched sleeping student during dorm burglary

PISCATAWAY — A teen is accused of burglarizing a freshman dorm on the Livingston campus of Rutgers University and making "unwanted sexual contact" with a sleeping female student, Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christopher Kuberiet announced late Monday afternoon.

A 17-year-old male has been charged with third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and third-degree burglary, Kuberiet said.

The juvenile's identity was not disclosed due to his age.

The incident was reported Sunday morning after the student awoke to find the stranger in her bed, police said.

The teen had entered the unsecured room at the Quad 2 dorm around 7:40 a.m., according to police.

The criminal sexual contact is considered "aggravated" because it occurred during the course of a burglary, Kuberiet said in a written release.

The investigation is active and is continuing. Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Rutgers University Police at 732-932-7211 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-3711.

Following the incident, Rutgers Police urged residents to secure points of entry to buildings and all work spaces when not in use, including not propping open exterior doors.

